Amritsar, September 27: In a shocking incident, a salt trader allegedly raped a 42-year-old woman multiple times in the past two months in Pu jab’s Amritsar district. The accused has been identified as Krishan Arora. He is a resident of the Bhagtawala area of Amritsar city. Arora allegedly raped the woman and recorded the incident. He also threatened her to leak the photos and videos on camera if she told anybody. Punjab Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Five Men In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the rape survivor lived on rent in the upper portion of the accused’s house and worked in the salt unit run by Arora. She had shifted there almost for months back. As per the woman, two months ago, she was alone at her place when the accused offered a cold drink laced with intoxicants.

After consuming the cold drink, she became unconscious. The accused then took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her. Again on September 8, the accused offered sweets to the woman when she was working in the unit. The rape survivor started to feel dizziness after consuming the sweets. The accused then took her to a hotel in Jalandhar, where he made physical relations with her. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped By Property Dealer on Pretext of Helping Her In Selling Property; Accused Arrested.

The woman claimed that Arora took her to a different location and raped her repeatedly. A case has been registered against Arora under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The accused is yet to be arrested.

