Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Two Kashmiri residents were nabbed in connection with the Sunjwan encounter that left two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit dead here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said the police were looking for two more conspirators involved in the planning and transportation of the two heavily-armed terrorists from Sapwal in Samba district to Jammu.

One of the arrested persons told police that the slain terrorists were Pashto-speaking either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself, he told reporters.

