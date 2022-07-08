Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) Police on Thursday night arrested two drug peddlers here and recovered five kilograms of ganja from them, officials said.

A police team while on a checking duty rounded up two suspects from Rajiv Nagar. They were identified as Tootu and Meenu, they said.

On search, 5 kg of ganja was recovered from them, they said. A case gas been registered against them.

