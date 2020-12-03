Karnal (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Two persons were held with 7.5 kg of opium in Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

Sharing the information, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a team of Special Task Force had intercepted a car near a filling station and seized 7.5 kg of opium. The arrested persons were identified as Shubha Singh of Karnal and Baljit Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

Also Read | Gitanjali Rao, 15-Year-Old Indian-American Girl, Named First-Ever TIME 'Kid of The Year'.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them in Karnal.

In another crackdown, police in Palwal district have arrested four accused and confiscated 51 kg of 100-gram drugs from their possession. The seized contraband was concealed in 10 bags in a vehicle that was stopped at a checkpoint, police said.

Also Read | Farmers Selling Paddy in Chhattisgarh Increased From 12 Lakh to 18.38 Lakh Due to Bhupesh Baghel Govt's Policies.

A case in this connection was registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)