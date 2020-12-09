Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 12 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-9 laid a trap at Daulat Nagar bus stop and found the accused moving around in a car, the official said.

On intercepting the vehicle, the police recovered 115 gm of MD, valued at Rs 12 lakh from the duo, he said.

The arrested accused Alpeshkumar Jain (36) and Shahnawaz Shaikh (40) were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till December 16, the official said.

The police also seized an electronic weighing machine and the car used by the duo, he added.

