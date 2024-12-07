New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have seized over 250 kilograms of heroin and arrested two people from central Delhi, an official said.

The accused were identified as Rohit (38) and Akshay (38) and were arrested from Patel Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Harsha Vardhan said the duo had come to deliver the consignment to someone.

The police recovered 271 kilograms of heroin, 2.65 grams of cannabis and Rs 15,33,860 in cash, the DCP said.

Vardhan said both the accused have previous criminal records. Further investigation is underway,

