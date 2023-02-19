Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Two houses were damaged in a avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Mild Quake of Magnitude 3.0 Felt in Parts of Telugu States.

The avalanche struck Rezan village in Sonamarg area this evening, officials said.

They said two residential houses were damaged in the incident. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Lander Cleared Key Tests Successfully, Says ISRO.

The residents have been moved to safer places while a police team have rushed to the spot, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)