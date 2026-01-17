Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): As the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the BMC polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the NDA did not engage in politics based on caste or religion and pursued development with "complete honesty".

"The people have chosen us for 5 years. The trust and love of the people are our greatest strength. We did not engage in politics based on caste, religion, or language. We pursued development with complete honesty and did not discriminate in development in any way...," Gadkari told reporters.

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, the Yuti recorded such a sweeping victory in the state civic polls due to the "development agenda".

While Uddhav and Raj Thackeray tried to consolidate votes over the Marathi language and the revival of the Marathi manoos identity plank, the saffron Yuti's development work, including the Metro Aqua Line and Coastal Road, helped them gain a lead in the BMC polls.

In response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's 'rasamalai' jibe against Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai, Mumbai BJP chief spokesperson Niranjan Shetty and others celebrated the party's victory by distributing rasmalai. Raj Thackeray took a sharp jibe at the BJP leader, whom he mockingly referred to as 'rasmalai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the "pro-people good governance" agenda.

Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA's "vision for development has struck a chord" with the people of the state.

He wrote on X, "Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA's pro-people, good governance agenda! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA's bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with."

Addressing the BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said, "BJP and Mahayuti are going to form their 25 mayors after these elections." (ANI)

