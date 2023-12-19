Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 19 (PTI) Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Maoists to inflict casualties on security forces, were unearthed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a police statement said.

The explosives were found during a search operation in a forested region between Patatorab and Chiriabeda villages in Tonto area, the statement issued by Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs, weighing 10 and 5 kg, were defused at the spot.

The explosives were unearthed a day after three powerful IEDs were found in a forest in Sonua area.

Since January this year, a massive search operation has been launched to nab top Maoist operatives, during which several IED explosions have been triggered, claiming the lives of a dozen villagers and CRPF personnel. Around 200 IEDs have been unearthed and defused during the period.

