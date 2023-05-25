New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Two people got minor injuries after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw on Thursday afternoon in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information at 3.15 pm about the incident that took place in front of Lajpat Nagar Metro Station's pillar number 10.

Two people received minor injuries and were rushed to hospital, they added.

