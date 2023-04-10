Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in Wazirabad, fire department officials said on Monday.

A roadside dhaba was also gutted in the blaze.

Also Read | COVID-19 Infection Rising in Infants and Children; Complain of High Fever, Itchy Eyes: Doctors.

According to the fire department, a fire broke out in a shop in Wazirabad on Sunday night after a gas cylinder explosion and two persons identified as Neeraj and Ravi, residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured.

They were rushed to a private hospital from where they were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Both are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Elon Musk Begins Following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, Twitteratis React.

A senior fire officer said more than 24 families live in rented accommodation at the place where the explosion took place. People saved their lives by jumping on neighbouring roofs.

After receiving information, four fire tenders were pressed into service and doused off the fire, it added.

In another incident, a fire broke out at Amritsari Dhaba located on Sohna Road on Monday afternoon.

Officials said as soon as the information was received, two fire tenders from Sector 29 and Sector 37 were deployed to douse off the fire.

Goods were gutted in the blaze but no one was hurt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)