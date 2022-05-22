Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries in a clash between a cow vigilante outfit and traffickers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

According to police, the injured are members of a cow vigilante outfit. However, the police seized the cattle-laden truck.

The police arrested 11 people in the case.

"Two members of a cow vigilante outfit sustained injuries in firing by alleged traffickers in Mayurbhanj district. Police detained the cattle-laden truck and initiated a probe into the incident," said Manoranjan Biswal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rairangpur.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

