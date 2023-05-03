Kapurthala, May 3 (PTI) Four armed assailants barged into the the house of a former village sarpanch in Sultanpur Lodhi and seriously injuring his wife and son on Wednesday, police said.

They said the assailants opened fired inside the residence of Mangat Ram in Bhago Budda village and injured his wife Geeta Rani and their son Udeek Chand.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harvinder Singh said one of four assailants was captured by the villagers and handed him over to the police.

Geeta Rani has been referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar while Udeek Chand has been admitted to the civil hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi and stated to be out of danger.

Police said the assailants armed with firearms and sharp-edged weapons entered the house of the former sarpanch and started abusing Geeta Rani. They then attacked her with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured her.

On hearing her cries, Udeek Chand rushed to save his mother but assailants fired at him and injured him as well.

The villagers overpowered one of the assailants while his accomplices managed to flee, said police.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

