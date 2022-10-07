New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A cheating case was solved as two Iranian nationals were arrested at the Delhi Airport by the Delhi Police IGI Airport Unit.

As per the police, the two accused have been identified as Hamed Hemmati and Feissal Shirazinia. A case of cheating was registered against them on September 17 under sections 419, 420, 374 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They used to cheat people on the pretext of posing themselves as police officers of the Crime Branch.

According to DCP, IGI Airport, Tanu Sharma, a complaint was received at the IGI Airport on September 16. The complainant Rashid Khan stated that he was cheated by some people posing as Crime Branch police officials.

He said that while he was coming from Hyatt Hotel towards Pride Plaza Hotel, two persons wearing police uniforms approached him. They introduced themselves as Delhi Police officials and took 40,000 rupees and one mobile phone from him.

Based on the given complaint, an FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up. The police used human intelligence and analyzed CCTV footage of the area in coordination with Vayu Praharis (an initiative of Delhi Police to secure Aerocity Area).

On October 2, the team successfully apprehended the two members of the gang from the Aerocity area. It was found that both were living in India on expired visas.

Hamed (31 years), a native of Tehran city in Iran, has been living in India since 2018 on an expired visa. Feissal, 48, a native of ray city in Iran came to India on August 5 on a 30-day visa.

Three number plates of different vehicles and fake id cards were also found in searching the vehicle.

However, one more member of the gang fled from the scene. He was later identified as Ibrahim.

After thorough interrogation, it was found that both are hardened criminals and use fabricated number plates on cars to commit cheating by impersonating themselves to be police officials. They used to target innocent persons who are alone on the pretext of checking them.

The third member who absconded used to arrange the vehicles for the crimes.

Further investigation is underway in the case, as the police are searching for the absconding member. (ANI)

