Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Thousands of farmers in over 160 villages in Himachal's Kangra district would be directly benefited as two significant medium irrigation projects worth Rs 558 crore have been accorded technical approval by the central government, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here on Tuesday.

"These projects would be implemented in the Kangra district and were expected to provide assured irrigation to about 160 villages, directly benefiting thousands of farmers and boosting agricultural productivity in the region," Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti department, said in a statement here.

Sharing details, he said that the Rs 219 crore Sukhaahar medium irrigation project proposed in Jawali Assembly Constituency has been approved by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Rs 339 crore medium irrigation project covering parts of Jwalamukhi and Dehra Assembly Constituencies has also received technical clearance.

The Sukhaahar would provide an irrigation facility to 2,186 hectares of land across 45 villages of Jawali and Shahpur constituencies and approximately 24,120 rural residents would benefit from this project. The area has so far relied on rain-fed farming and faced numerous agricultural challenges due to lack of irrigation facilities.

The project covering parts of Jwalamukhi and Dehra Assembly Constituencies once implemented would provide irrigation to 116 villages and benefit thousands of farmers in traditionally water-scarce areas.

He said that these projects would not only enhance agricultural production but also generate new employment opportunities for local youth. Skilled workers from the area would be given preference in the execution of construction works and technical training would also be provided to engage them in technical works.

Agnihotri said that these irrigation schemes would promote groundwater conservation, improve water-use efficiency and support crop diversification, thereby making agriculture more resilient to climate change.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the process for obtaining financial sanction for these projects had already been initiated and would be expedited to ensure that construction begins without delay. He has directed the concerned departments to implement these projects in a time-bound and transparent manner.

