Patna (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two JD (U) Muslim leaders resigned from the party over its stand on the Waqf Bill, expressing strong disappointment over JDU's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

JDU's Minority State Secretary, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, announced his resignation through a letter addressed to party president Nitish Kumar on Friday, adding that they had "lost all trust" of Muslims who believed that the party was secular.

In the letter, Malik wrote, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had the firm belief that you are the flag bearer of purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken."

He said the way JDU MP Lallan Singh supported the bill in the Lok Sabha has deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims. "We are deeply saddened by the attitude and style in which Lallan Singh gave his speech and supported this bill," Malik said.

He called the bill anti-Muslim and anti-Pasmanda, and added in his letter, "This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and disgraced."

Malik also expressed regret over his long association with the party, stating, "I regret that I gave many years of my life to the party."

He announced that he is stepping down from the primary membership and all other responsibilities within the JDU. A copy of the resignation has also been sent to JDU State President Umesh Kushwaha and senior party leader Mohammad Ashraf Ansari.

Earlier, Mohammed Kasim Ansari also resigned from the Janata Dal (United) primary membership after the party supported the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

In his resignation letter to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Ansari said the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill had "deeply hurt" millions of Muslims.

"With due respect, I wish to state that millions of Indian Muslims like me had unwavering faith that you were a true flagbearer of secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024 has deeply hurt millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and party workers like me," Ansari wrote.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in the Parliament. (ANI)

