New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing a shop owner at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday. The victim told the police that two persons allegedly entered the shop and robbed him of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 at gunpoint, a senior officer said.

Also Read | BJP Accounts for More Than Half of Total Income Declared by 8 National Parties in Financial Year 2021-22: ADR.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the two persons robbing the complainant. The accused were identified as residents of Shani Bazar Road in Kirari Suleman Nagar, the officer said.

The duo, both 16, have been nabbed. A country-made pistol, a knife and two rounds used in the robbery were seized from the them.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Defers Passing Order on Auditor Butchi Babu Gorantla's Bail Plea.

One of them was previously involved in a theft case, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)