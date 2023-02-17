Roorkee, Feb 17 (PTI) Two kanwariyas on their way to Haridwar from Delhi to fetch water from the Ganga river were killed on Friday when their car collided with a truck here, police said. A third injured in the same accident was sent to hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred at 6 am when the car rammed into the truck from behind, Roorkee Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Naresh Gangwar said.

It happened near a dhaba at Dhandheri Khwajgipur between Roorkee and Haridwar, he said.

The victims, Manjeet and Nitu, died on the spot while Anshu was badly injured. He has been admitted at Roorkee civil hospital, police said.

