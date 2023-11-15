Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) Two men from Kazakhstan were among 17 persons rescued from drowning in the sea in more than ten separate incidents during the Diwali weekend across Goa, said the agency engaged for this purpose on Wednesday.

The Kazakhs were brought to safety after they were caught in a rip current off Arambol beach in North Goa, it said. Two more persons, one from Delhi and another from Bengaluru, were rescued off the same beach in two incidents.

Between Friday and Sunday, three young women from Uttar Pradesh were saved from the sea at Calangute, said the spokesman of Drishti Marine Lifesavers. Two more men were also rescued there in as many incidents.

Similar rescues were also carried out at Mandrem, Agonda, Cavelossim, Morjim and Sinquerim, while two missing girls aged five and nine were united with their parents, the spokesperson said.

