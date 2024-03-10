Ranchi, March 10: Two persons were killed on Sunday as a bus collided with a truck and then both vehicles rammed into a flyover pillar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said. The accident occurred around 5 am when the bus and the truck hit a pillar of the Tupudana flyover, following the collision, a senior officer said. Jharkhand Road Accident: Three Killed, One Injured As Truck Rams Into Tea Stall in Dumka District

"A woman and a child were killed in the accident. The identification of the deceased is underway," Tupudana Police Station in-charge Meera Singh told PTI. The bus was on its way to Chaibasa from Ranchi when the accident took place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)