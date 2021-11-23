Deoria (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Two brothers were shot dead and six people injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

There was a long-standing dispute between the family of the deceased and their neighbour in Chakra Nonar village under the Barhaj police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2021 Celebration: President Ram Nath Kovind to Lead Celebrations from Central Hall of Parliament On November 26.

On Tuesday, there was a verbal spat between the two sides which escalated rapidly and shots were fired, Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra said.

Kokil Yadav (40) and Ramesh Yadav (39) died of bullet injuries on the spot and six people were hospitalised, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Also Read | India, World Bank Sign Loan Agreement To Improve Quality of Learning for Over 50 Lakh Students Across Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to ward off any trouble, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)