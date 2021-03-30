Bahraich (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Two people were killed and another injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Padohiya crossing on Monday, Inspector Abhay Singh said.

Three people were injured in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Santosh and Deepak succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The third person's condition is stated to be stable, Singh said.

The two bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

