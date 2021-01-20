Khandwa, January 20: Two operators of a paragliding equipment fell 100 feet to their deaths at Hanuvantia in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm, when the two employees of an event management company who were operating a paramotor, fell 100 feet, sub-inspector B S Mandloi of Moondi police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Gajpal Singh (28), a resident of Budha Mangliyan in Pali district of Rajasthan and Balchand Dangi (32), a native of Bhagora village in Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh, the official said. The duo was rushed to Moondi community hospital, where they were declared brought dead, he said. Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl in Betul, Tries To Bury Her Alive.

Khandwa collector Anay Dwivedi has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, which will be conducted by Punasa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the incident at Hanuvantia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)