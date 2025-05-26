Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and six others injured in a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred in Gothala village of Ahmedpur tehsil when a group of people were working in a field, he said.

In another lightning strike in the district, a buffalo died in Tiruka village of Jalkot tehsil, the official said.

Last year, 15 people lost their lives due to bolts from the sky in the district.

The official said the district has only three lightning arresters installed in Latur, Ausa and Chakur.

