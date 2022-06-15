Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and another four injured after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them in Rajasthan's Pali district on Wednesday, police said.

A woman was among the two labourers who died in the accident that occurred in Nai Abadi area, Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Surja Ram Chaudhary said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Takes Photos and Videos of Private Parts of Women in His Society, Arrested.

The SHO identified the deceased as Devaram Garasiya and Sukhi Devi Meghwal, both aged 45.

The four injured labourers were sent home after first aid.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Indian Army to Recruit 40,000 Soldiers in Coming Months.

He said the wall collapse might have been triggered by recent rain.

Chaudhary said the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted on arrival of the relatives.

A case is being registered against the contractor and the matter is being investigated further, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)