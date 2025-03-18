New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Two major robberies were reported in the national capital on Monday, highlighting serious security concerns. The incidents took place in Ashok Vihar and Lahori Gate, according to the Delhi police.

In the first case, unidentified assailants targeted a house in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar, where two senior citizens, Om Prakash Aggarwal and his wife, were present along with their maid.

According to police, 3-4 persons entered the residence, tied up all three individuals, and looted gold ornaments before escaping in a vehicle stolen from the house.

In another incident at Lahori Gate, an armed assailant managed to flee with Rs80 lakh in cash. CCTV footage circulating online shows a man carrying a bag being followed by an armed individual, who attacked him from behind and seized the money after firing a shot to intimidate the victim. (ANI)

