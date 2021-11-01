New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Two unidentified men with their faces covered fired several rounds at a sweet shop in the Najafgarh area of Delhi on Sunday.

As per the police, two persons with their faces covered came to the shop and fired four rounds in the air, out of which two misfired. The reason behind the firing is not clear.

Two fired and two empty rounds have been found from the spot, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress and more details are awaited. (ANI)

