Sambalpur (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) Two final-year MBBS students of a college drowned at the Deojharan waterfall in Odisha's Sambalpur district after a flash flood in the stream swept them away on Saturday, police said.

The two students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, were identified as Monica Meena, a native of Rajasthan, and Sandeep Puri from New Delhi, an officer said.

According to Jujomura Police Station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Rout, a group of six students had gone to the popular waterfall site for an outing, and the two were swept away in a flash flood in the stream due to a sudden downpour on the hilltop.

Other students of the group and several tourists immediately alerted the fire service and police personnel there.

Rescue teams arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies, the police said.

The police registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that a team from the institute visited the waterfall site.

