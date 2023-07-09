Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jul 9 (PTI) Two members of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who had allegedly fled during an encounter in Jharkhand's Chatra district, were arrested from Palamu on Sunday, police said.

Basant Singh (24) and Mithilesh Bhuiyan (26) were apprehended from Nagar village under the Manatu Police Station limits, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer Alok Kumar Tuti said.

Also Read | Tigress Spotted With Two Cubs at Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Pic.

He also said Rs 6,700 in cash, organisation pamphlets, donation slips and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Overall three rebels, who had escaped during the encounter between the police and a TSPC squad in a forest in Chatra district on Friday, have been arrested.

Also Read | Modi Government to Bring Back 150 Indian Artefacts from US in Next Six Months.

A self-styled commander of the proscribed outfit, Santhosh Bhuiyan (31), was held on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)