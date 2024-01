Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were arrested allegedly with firearms and bullets from Andheri in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

He identified the two accused as Prashant Razoriya alias Radhe Bhai (24) and Harsh Kashyap (19).

"They were held from Marol in Andheri on a tip off. The duo had come to deliver a consignment. We recovered four country-made pistols and eight bullets. Razoriya is a history sheeter and has an Arms Act case against his name in his native UP," he said.

