Ballia (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Two men were killed on Thursday when the motorcycle they were travelling on was allegedly hit by a school bus, police said.

The incident took place near Narain Pali village in the Gadwar area of the district on Thursday afternoon, the police said, identifying the victims as Amarnath Dubey, 44, and Abhay Narain Prajapati, 31.

They were seriously injured in the accident and by the time they were rushed to a hospital, they died.

Their bodies have been sent for the postmortem, the police said, adding a robe is on in the matter.

