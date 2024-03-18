New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, two men were stabbed to death in Delhi's Ranhola area on Sunday night, said police.

The Delhi police responded swiftly to a distress call received at 9:44 PM from Das Garden, near Fish Market in Baprola Village. The caller reported a man bleeding profusely on the road.

Also Read | ‘Surrender Forthwith’: Satyendar Jain’s Bail Application Rejected by Supreme Court in Money Laundering Case.

Rushing to the scene, the Delhi police discovered the first victim, identified as Mukesh, aged 34, lying unconscious with a visible stab wound to the chest. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to Jaffarpur Hospital, Mukesh succumbed to his injuries.

The police also found the body of another victim, identified as Rajesh, aged 33, who bore a similar fatal stab wound to the chest.

Also Read | Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

The Delhi police registered a case under sections 302/34 (murder and causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)