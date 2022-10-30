Dehradun, Oct 30 (PTI) Two men from Delhi were swept away by the strong current of the River Ganga near Rishikesh, police said.

The two -- Vansh Kaushal, a resident of Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, and Kumar Gaurav, a resident of Chhatarpur area, got down into the Ganga after rafting at Neem Beach area and were swept away by the strong current on Saturday, the police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates: Election Commission Likely To Announce Poll Schedule This Week.

After receiving information about the incident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. Divers were also pressed into service but the two men could not be traced, they said.

The families of the two men have been informed about the incident, the police said.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Auspicious Occasion, Check His Tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)