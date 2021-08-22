Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Two senior employees of Military Engineering Services (MES) were arrested after they were allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 here, an official said on Sunday.

Assistant Garrison Engineer Abhay Kumar and Junior Engineer Atma Singh were trapped by sleuths in a swift operation on Saturday following a complaint about their involvement in corrupt practices, the spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

He said searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused and further investigation is under progress.

The spokesperson said the ACB received the complaint alleging that contracts for different kinds of works were allotted by Garrison Engineer (North), Akhnoor for construction of various types of building to be utilised by the Army between 2017-2020.

“The complainant alleged that the completion certificate and the payments for the same were being deliberately delayed by the officials who were demanding their commission as a bribe for preparing the completion certificate and releasing payments,” he said.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered at police station Central ACB on August 21 against the two accused persons, the spokesperson said.

A trap team was constituted and both the accused were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 each, totalling Rs 40,000, and accordingly were placed under arrest in the case, he added.

