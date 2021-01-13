Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Two minors have been detained for allegedly stealing 47 vehicles in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district and selling them to make a quick buck, police said on Wednesday.

The Dahisar police here nabbed the boys, both aged 17, when they were travelling in a stolen autorickshaw in Borivali on Tuesday, an official said.

Investigations have revealed that the duo had stolen 47 vehicles, including autorickshaws, two-wheelers and sports cycles, for joyrides and later sold them to make a quick buck, the official said.

The boys, who are residents of Malwani area, have given the names of four men to whom they sold the stolen vehicles, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI

