Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,752, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 209 new cases on Tuesday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,15,603 in Rajasthan and out of these 4,304 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,08,547 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 512 have died in Jaipur, 300 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan recorded 213 new cases, including 48 in Jaipur, 33 in Kota, 23 in Jaipur, 23 in Jodhpur, 18 in Nagaur, 16 in Ajmer, 10 each in Bhilwara and Banswara, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

