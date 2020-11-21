Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, while 223 fresh infections pushed the tally to 2,11,427, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The death toll increased to 973 and the overall positivity rate stood at 4.12 per cent against total testing of 51,27,982 samples so far.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

For the second consecutive day, the state reported lesser recoveries at 193 discharges than the number of new cases.

Assam now has 3,232 active cases, undergoing treatment at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs), while some are in home isolation

Also Read | Bhopal ‘Rok Tok Abhiyan’ Begins, Artists Dressed Up as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt’ Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Norms (Watch Video).

"Sad to share the demise of 2 #COVID patient today... Condolences to all bereaved families!" Sarma said on Twitter.

The deaths were reported from Jorhat and Chirang districts.

Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the list of fatalities caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments as well.

"223 cases detected out of 19,844 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.12%," he said.

In Assam, 2,07,219 COVID-19 patients have thus far recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)