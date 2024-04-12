Aizawl, Apr 12 (PTI) Two Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested for possessing 1.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 10.65 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Mizoram Police at Hnahlan village, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Our Constitution Is Like Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Ramayan and Bible, It Can Never Be Harmed; Congress Spreading Lies' During Poll Rally (Watch Video).

The contraband was sealed in 110 soap cases.

The accused hail from Darkhai and Phinak districts in Myanmar's Chin state, it said.

Also Read | Pickpocket Gang Busted in Delhi: Five Women Arrested for Stealing Purses and Bags in Metro Trains by Using Infants To Pickup Fight With Travelers To Divert Attention.

In another operation on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 50.8 gm of heroin worth Rs 35.6 lakh in Aizawl, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)