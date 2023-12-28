Dantewada, Dec 28 (PTI) Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before the police and security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior official said.

Pojja Vanjam, alias Shankar (38), and Dashru Kunjam (26) turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the “hollow” and “inhuman” ideology of the outlawed outfit, he said.

Vanjam, who carried the bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was the Burgum Panchayat Militia commander, while Kunjam was a medical team member in the Dumripalnar panchayat of the banned group.

The two were involved in several incidents of Naxal violence, he said.

With this surrender, 654 Naxalites, 167 of them carrying cash rewards, have so far quit the path of violence in Dantewada under the ‘Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, launched by district police in June 2020, the official added.

