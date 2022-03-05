Kohima, Mar 5 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,419, a health department official said.

With no fatality registered during the day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.

One coronavirus patient had died on Friday.

Nagaland now has 62 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,119 people have recovered from the disease, including four in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.50 per cent.

A total of 1,481 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested nearly 4.62 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 14,71,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,16,157 people in the state till Friday.

