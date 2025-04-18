Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Two alleged key associates of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and gangster Satnam Singh alias Satta Naushehra gang have been arrested in a joint operation by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Tarn Taran police.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehakpreet Singh alias Mehak, of Batala district, and Yuvraj Singh alias Jaggu, from Tarn Taran, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

The two were arrested when police intercepted them, and a brief exchange of fire ensued near Jawanda village in Tarn Taran. Both the accused sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, according to a statement.

Police have recovered two sophisticated pistols along with live cartridges and empty bullet shells from their possession.

The DGP said that initial investigation has revealed that both were being directed by foreign handlers to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.

"With (the arrest of) these two operatives, Punjab Police has averted targeted killings and other sensational crimes in the state," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said that Mehakpreet and Yuvraj were also connected to the firing incident at a Sarpanch's house in Tarn Taran on the intervening night of March 26 and 27.

The ADGP said that the AGTF and Tarn Taran police had been pursuing the culprits involved in the firing case and, based on inputs, located Mehakpreet and Yuvraj in Naushehra Pannuan village.

Acting on the information, the police teams followed the trail and intercepted both in Tarn Taran, where they were caught after the encounter, Additional IG Sandeep Goel said.

Both the accused persons have been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Mehakpreet Singh has a criminal background and was wanted in multiple cases. Further investigation is underway to unearth their whole network, Goel said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and the Arms Act, he added.

