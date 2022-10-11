Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Customs officials seized 3.07 kg gold worth Rs 1.63 crore after arresting two passengers who arrived from Dubai at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Tuesday.

The gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the undergarments by the passenger duo who are of Indian origin. The entire gold was recovered in two packets, said the Mumbai Airport Customs official.

The passenger duo- a man and a woman- was arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act. They were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody, the official added.

