New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Two persons were shot dead in the Subhash Park area of north-east Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday morning, said police, adding that both the deceased were known to each other.

Officials said that the bodies of the victims were found within 300 metres.

Also Read | TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix Hacks Tech Firm’s MD and CEO to Death in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Killer.

“Two people were shot within 300 meters. Both the deceased knew each other...We got the information at around 2.30 am today,” Joy Tirkey, DCP North East Delhi said.

The police officer said that both of the deceased were residents of the Subhash Park area.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

“When our team reached the spot and started an investigation, we came to know that another person who was also shot dead is also from Subhash Park,” said Joy Tirkey.

The police have started scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area and have started questioning the eyewitness.

“Delhi police are now scanning CCTV cameras...We are questioning the eyewitnesses...This is a double murder case. Further investigation is underway,” said the DCP.

Recently, many gruesome incidents of murder have been reported from the national capital, raising concerns about the law and order situation in the city.

On July 2, A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons here, police said.The incident took place in the Ranjit Nagar police station limits of the national capital.

In June, a 21-year-old man was murdered in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

According to the police, the youth was fatally stabbed after he got into a quarrel with three persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)