India News | Two Philippine Navy's Repatriation Ships Leave Kochi After Extended Stay

Kochi, May 30 (PTI) Two ships of The Philippine Navy, on a mission to repatriate their nationals stranded in India due to COVID-19 and were here for an extended duration, have departed on May 27, a Defence spokesman said here on Saturday. The ships-- BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao Del Sur -- visited Kochi from May 6 to 8 for repatriation of stranded Philippine nationals and collection of stores, including face masks. On May 8, during the return passage, BRP Ramon Alcaraz experienced an incident of fire onboard.

One sailor sustained injuries and was evacuated to INHS Sanjivini, the naval hospital here, by helicopter, following which both the ships returned here, the spokesman said in a release here. "Technical teams from Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi) in close coordination with the Philippine crew undertook repairs and rendered the (BRP Ramon Alcaraz) ship sea worthy within 10 days," he said.

The Indian Navy conducts its interaction with regional navies in the spirit of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region- enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This visit of the Philippine Navy ships was one more reflection of that spirit of understanding and bonhomie between like minded regional navies", the spokesman added.

