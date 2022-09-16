Jamshedpur, Sep 16 (PTI) Two Sub-Inspectors of Police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty, an official statement said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, Prabhat Kumar has ordered the suspension of Sub Inspectors Amit Kumar Ravidas and Surendra Kumar Sharma of Kotwali police station with immediate effect for allegedly being negligent, insensitive, whimsical style of function and misleading senior officers, the statement said.

A departmental enquiry has been initiated against the two suspended sub-inspectors.

The Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station, Sub-Inspector Rajiv Oraon was made the Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali police station on Thursday, the statement added.

