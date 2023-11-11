Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Two members of a Brahma Kumari centre in Agra died by suicide on Friday night, police said.

The police claimed to have recovered suicide notes in which they named four Ashram employees.

According to the sleuths, there was a dispute between the two sisters and their maternal relatives, who fled the Brahma Kumari organisation with Rs 25 lakh and moved to another shelter at Gwalior in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

"At midnight, the district police received the information that two sisters at a Brahmakumari institution were found dead and it was suspected that they died by suicide. A police team soon arrived at the scene after receiving word of the incident and had the bodies moved to a mortuary. Suicide notes and mobile phones were also recovered from the scene," ACP Kheragarh, Mahesh Kumar, said.

In the notes, the sisters mentioned that four people, including a member of the institution, were responsible for their fates, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"Teams have been put together to bring the culprits to justice. Once they are arrested, further proceedings will follow," ACP Kumar added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police added. (ANI)

