Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Two students from Andhra Pradesh who were part of a group of nine students on a trip to the Mahaballipuram beach in Tamil Nadu drowned in the sea, police said.

While four students have been rescued, a search is on for the other three who went missing, police said on Sunday.

According to Mahaballipuram Police officials, "A group of students from Andhra Pradesh were on a trip to Mahaballipuram. They were playing and bathing in the sea, when rough waves dragged them inside."

Panic stricken students screamed for assistance and on hearing them, locals and police rushed and rescued four of them. "Four students have been rescued. Two have drowned while three students are missing and search is going on," they said.

Last month three teenage boys died after drowning in the Yamuna River in Delhi. In January a 24-year-old boy lost his life by drowning in the sea at Chal beach in Kannur district's Azhikode in Kerala. (ANI)

