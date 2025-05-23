Bijnor (UP), May 23 (PTI) Two teenage friends drowned in the Ganga river on Friday after jumping into deep water while bathing, police said, adding that their bodies have been recovered.

Circle Officer Sangram Singh said Samir (17) and Tanveer (16), residents of Kasaban locality under Mandawar police station, had gone to bathe in the Ganga at Mirapur Khadar along with three other friends.

All five friends took a boat into deeper waters. Samir and Tanveer jumped into the river there but they did not surface again, Singh said.

Police said they arrived at the spot after being alerted and, with the help of divers, recovered both bodies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

