Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Two terror suspects have been arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Lucknow's Kakori on Sunday, informed police sources.

A huge amount of explosive material was also recovered from them.

They said that the ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror incidents in the state.

According to sources, the detained persons were in touch with people across the border.

According to police sources, a search operation was started by the ATS on the information of two suspects in Faridipur, Kakori. They were present at the Kakori's Dubagga area.

ATS commandos and bomb disposal squad are currently present at the spot, they said.

Police sources said that a search operation is underway and the ATS is tracing their contact traces and motives.

