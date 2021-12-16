Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Redwani Bala village of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

As per information provided by Defence PRO, Srinagar, both terrorists have been identified as Amir Bashir Dar and Adil Yusuf.

"As per JKP, Amir Bashir Dar alias Danish Bhai alias Danyal, a 25-year-old resident of Kujjar, Kulgam, was recruited into LeT tanzeem on April 27, 2021 by terrorist Mohammed Abbas Sheik. He was a stone pelter in 2016 and had also been an OGW supporting HM terrorist Mohammed Aslam Dar. The second terrorist, Adil Yusuf, a resident of Sursun, Kulgam, had been misguided and radicalised by Amir Bashir Dar and was accompanying him in order to assist him with his terrorist agenda," added the release by Defence PRO, Srinagar.

On receipt of reliable input about the presence of two terrorists in the general area of village Redwani Bala village, Kulgam district, the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area at 5:30 pm on December 15.

"As per the inputs, the terrorists had forcefully taken shelter in a house in the village. It was also learnt that the terrorists in a cowardly manner had taken two innocent girls as hostages in an attempt to safeguard their lives. The Security Forces responded swiftly and surrounded the house, carried out a sustained and careful operation, rescued the beleaguered girls and handed them over to their families. Soon after the rescue, the terrorists in the house exchanged fire with the forces and were eliminated in the process," added the release.

War-like stores were recovered from the encounter site. (ANI)

